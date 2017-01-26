*On Thursday, January 26, “The Real” welcomes back guest co-host Joseline Hernandez who opens up about her “all natural” water birth, admits she’s got her eyes on a certain athlete and teaches the ladies how to bust a move.

Plus, singer-songwriter turned actress Keri Hilson chats about her new album “LIAR: Love Is A Religion” and what she learned from her breakup with NBA player, Serge Ibaka.

Joseline Hernandez On Her All-Natural Water Birth

Keri Hilson Talks New Album & Why She Thanks Serge Ibaka



Jeannie Mai: So, now you’re back in the studio.

[The Real audience cheers and claps.]

Jeannie: It’s called Liar: Love Is A Religion.

Keri Hilson: Yeah, that’s right.

Jeannie: What does that mean?

Keri: Love is a religion! I mean if you think about it, everyone believes… different things. You know, but love is the one thing that, that, that you know, requires sacrifice… There are so many similarities between religion and love.

Jeannie: Obedience.

Keri: Yeah, like if we believe this will work then we will do what it takes and we will be obedient and we will do what it takes to make it work. It’s religious. It’s like you got to be that committed to making love work. You know?

Loni Love: That’s right.

Adrienne Houghton: And the one common thread in all religions is love.

[The Real audience applauds.]

[When asked about her breakup with NBA player, Serge Ibaka]

Keri: I’m not a big fan of talking about my relationships in settings when it’s about music and movies and things like that. But, I learned so much. I’m grateful, I thank him.

