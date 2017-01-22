*On Monday, January 23, “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s” Joseline Hernandez kicks off her guest co-hosting appearance.

The reality star candidly opens up about her ex, Stevie J’s recently dismissed defamation suit and reveals she’s had a crush on one of “The Real” co-hosts for years!

Plus, “The Haves and the Have Nots” actress Tika Sumpter exclusively reveals her new engagement to fiancé co-star Nicholas James and dishes to the ladies on being a new mom.

Joseline Hernandez Addresses Ex, Stevie J’s Dismissed Defamation Lawsuit

Joseline Hernandez Is Crushing On Who?

Tika Sumpter Exclusively Dishes On Her New Engagement!

Joseline Hernandez: I promise you I did not know he was suing me. It’s crazy, but you know what, that’s another Steven Jordan shenanigans.

[The Real audience laughs.]

Loni Love: Okay.

Joseline: Typical him to get attention.

Jeannie Mai: So now that he didn’t show up to court it’s been dismissed, how do you feel?

Joseline: You know, I’m not even mad at him. You know, people go through things and the thing, the most important thing right now is that we can co-parent.

Jeannie: Yes. There you go!

Joseline: You know.

[The Real co-hosts and audience clap.]

Tamera Mowry-Housley: Think about the child.

Joseline: That’s the most important.

