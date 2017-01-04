*On Wednesday, January 4, “The Real” celebrates Jeannie Mai’s birthday with her favorite rapper and fellow Bay Area native, E-40. He remembers the late rapper Tupac Shakur sharing his greatest memory and even gives the birthday girl a special “Sluricane” toast!

Plus, co-host Loni Love holds court for fellow co-host Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband Adam Housley on a case soiling their relationship, “Is a clean home a happy home”?

E-40 Remembers Tupac

Loni’s Love Court: Cutest Piece of Evidence!

Tamera Mowry-Housley: You’ve worked with so many great people, including the late great Tupac.

E-40: Yep.

Tamera: Wow!

[The Real audience cheers and claps.]

[Photo on screen of Tupac and E-40]

Loni Love: Awww!

Tamera: What was your greatest memory of him?

E-40: It’s one of my greatest memories, but it’s also one of my saddest memories because it was 1996 and we uh are in my trailer and we are shooting a video to my song called uh “Rapper’s Ball.”

Tamera: Uh huh.

E-40: He was there and he was telling me about, you know, how he had an album for when he died.

Tamera: Um hmmm.

E-40: You know, I don’t think, I mean, he felt like he was going to die. He just had it prepared because he was a workaholic. You know, Tupac would go into the studio and make like 6 or 7 songs in one day. That’s how he operated. He was real quick with his pen. So, now when I think about it, you know, you build up your catalog. You know if you serious about being in the industry and um, carving your identity into the history books, you going to continuously stay in the studio…

Adrienne Houghton: Yep!

E-40: So your name can live on forever.

Adrienne: Yes and it has.

[The Real co-hosts and audience clap.]

