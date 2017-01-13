*On Friday, January 13, co-host Tamera Mowry-Housley sits down with “Hidden Figures” and “Empire” star, Taraji P. Henson.

The Oscar-nominated actress expands on the need for more diversity behind-the-scenes, reminisces about one of her first roles on “Sister, Sister” which co-starred Mowry-Housley and shares her hopes for her on-screen character Cookie Lyon.

Plus, “The Real” wraps the week up with guest co-host Mel B who joins the ladies in a creative conversation on how to use tape for an extra lift or tuck for when you’re rocking that tight revealing dress.

Taraji P. Henson On Her Career & “Hidden Figures” In Hollywood

Mel B Reveals Her Cleavage Secret

Taraji P. Henson: When you say the word diversity, I hope people are thinking broader than just white and black.

Tamera Mowry-Housley: Say that again!

Taraji: You know, you got to talk about diversity, you got to talk about women behind-the-scenes, more female directors, whatever color, more female DP’s. You know, I’ve been doing this for twenty years, I’ve only worked with two female DP’s. People with disabilities that should be working, you know, um so diverse I want to broaden that up when we talk about diversity.

