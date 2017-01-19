*On Thursday, January 19, “The Real” welcomes guest co-host Angie Martinez. The Power 105.1 host, author and reigning queen of radio celebrates #ThrowbackThursday with the ladies and takes a stroll down memory lane with a photo of her, hanging with her longtime friend co-host Adrienne Houghton and Beyoncé. Martinez also makes an exclusive announcement regarding her New York Times Best Selling memoir, “My Voice.”

Plus, one of your favorite TV doctors, “Grey’s Anatomy’s” Jason George discusses the dynamic with his on-screen wife/boss and shares co-star Debbie Allen’s prescription for fighting the flu season.

#TBT: Angie Martinez, Adrienne Houghton + Beyoncé

Jason George Shares Debbie Allen’s Prescription For Flus

Loni Love: Last but not least, we have Adrienne and Angie. Check out this #ThrowbackThursday pic of you two from back in the day with Beyoncé.

Adrienne Houghton: That was for your birthday!

Angie Martinez: That was my birthday party at some club in New York.

Tamera Mowry-Housley: Oh my God, you guys look stunning!

Angie: You like my short hair? I might cut it again. Anyway, enough about me, look at Beyoncé!

[The Real co-hosts laugh.]

Adrienne: Yo, we had so much fun that night.

Angie: That was a good night, that was a good birthday party.

Jeannie Mai: What were you guys doing?

Angie: Her and Jay. It was a birthday party at a club, it was… I don’t remember. And Jay and Bey showed up, it was in New York and we were there and she’s amazing

