*On Tuesday, January 17, as “The Real” hosts debate whether they would hire a sex coach to step up their love-making game, find out which co-host Adrienne Houghton coaches in the bedroom!

Plus, “The Haves and the Have Nots” actress Renee Lawless dishes on her pageant days and what to expect on Season 5 of her OWN hit series.

Who Does Adrienne Houghton Coach In The Bedroom?

Loni Love: Would any of you ladies hire a sex coach? See I don’t need no sex coach.

[The Real audience laughs.]

Adrienne Houghton: My name is Adrienne Bailon and I am your sex coach.

Loni: You don’t need one?

Tamera Mowry-Housley: We… uh… Adrienne

Adrienne: I kind of am one.

Tamera: Adrienne, we talk about sex a lot. And she kind of… gives me some…

Loni: Lessons?

Adrienne: No, I’m not being funny. The floor in the hotel in Houston is the reason Ariah is here.

Tamera: Yeah!

Adrienne: I taught her a move…

Tamera: And I ended up pregnant.

[The Real audience claps and cheers.]

Adrienne: Thank you very much.

