Dr. Gina Paige of African Ancestry

*As we approach Black History Month, African Ancestry co-founder Dr. Gina Paige says it’s important for African Americans to trace their ancestral roots.

“We’re the only group in this country that doesn’t have a sense of our history,” says Dr. Paige. “We know we’re from Africa, but Africa is a huge continent with thousands of languages, thousands of traditions, thousands of practices. There’s a huge void in our sense of self when we can’t point to those traditions and practices and beliefs that help to form who we are.”

