*Once again Facebook Live has captured a moment we didn’t see coming.

It happened after the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Kansas City Chiefs 18-16 in an AFC divisional game.

A celebrating Antonio Brown fired up his FB Live channel to share the locker room fun and excitement after a big win.

However, the Boston media got a hold of what was being said about the New England Patriots by Steelers coach Mike Tomlin in the background:

As the team is called together for a postgame prayer, Brown keeps the camera rolling. After the prayer, Tomlin made a statement: “When you get to this point in the journey, not a lot needs to be said,” said Tomlin. “Let’s say very little moving forward. Let’s start our preparations. We spotted those a******* a day and a half. They played yesterday. Our game got moved to tonight. We gonna touch down at 4 o’clock in the f****** morning. So be it. We’ll be ready for that ass. But you ain’t gotta tell them we coming. Because some of us might not like the damn (woofkisses?) The chest pounding. Keep a low profile.”

Once again social media proves that what’s supposed to be private just flat out ISN’T and the media has something to feast on for a few days and no doubt the Patriots are going to use it as motivation. What else is new?

Meanwhile, after the game … on the field, there was some lightweight misunderstanding going down. Nothing to it really so far as we could see. Here’s what the SteelersWire blog had to say about it:

It’s hard to sort out exactly what was going on but it looked like Chiefs DB Terrance Mitchell decided to walk with the Steelers players and do some jawing on the way that not everyone appreciated. But look at Steelers assistant Joey Porter, fresh on his suspension for a run-in with a police officer last week, playing peacemaker for the two sides.

Check it out for yourself.