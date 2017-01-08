Disclaimer: The views, opinions and positions expressed by the author of the following commentary and those providing comments are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, positions of EURweb or any employee thereof.

*So let me get this straight, hate-mongers like Kim Burrell and Shirley Caesar don’t have a problem with allowing gays to sing in the choir and play instruments on Sundays (practically every church has a gay organist), but outside of exploiting them for their GOD-GIVEN abilities, it appears that leaders and ambassadors of the Black Christian Church are extremely prejudiced against the LGBTQ community.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, then you’re probably aware that during a recent performance gospel singer Burrell went on a gay-bashing tirade that has since gone viral and sparked nationwide controversy. Not to be outdone, the always-outspoken gospel “legend” Caesar piggybacked on Burrell’s hate-speech by delivering some of her own to a packed audience at the First Baptist Church of Glenarden in Baltimore. After hearing audio of both women spewing their homophobic rhetoric, I had only one thought: “these idiots ought to shut the f*ck up.”

Not surprisingly, Burrell has released an apology video in response to the massive backlash created by her inflammatory sermon. In the recording, she denies saying “all gays are going to hell” and blamed an “enemy” for manipulating her words.

“We’re not in a war against flesh and blood,” she said. “I came on because I care about God’s creation and every person from the LGBT and anything else, any other kind of thing that is supporting gay … I never said LGBT last night. I said S-I-N and whatever falls in the sin was preached.”

It doesn’t take a cynic to understand that Burrell’s apology was forced in order to preserve her singing career. Hopefully someone levelheaded from Caesar’s inner-circle will convince her to go public with a manufactured apology. However, if this happens, it will only be a ploy to prevent the aging performer from drowning in a sea of scornful criticism. The vulgar and hateful language used by these women in reference to homosexuality is commonplace among many old-fashioned Christians, particularly those within the African American community.

I bet that when Burrell gives concerts, at least one of her background singers is gay. I’m certain that when Caesar’s loud ass performs for her fans, and ruptures their ear drums, she is accompanied by a group of musicians consisting of at least one gay male or female. I’m even sure that Burrell and Caesar each wear the outfits put together for them by a gay stylist.

However, so called Christians like these two winches have a tendency to straddle the proverbial fence. They only interact with gays when it’s convenient — when there’s a job to be done, a song to be sang, or an organ to be played. And ironically, as the rate of homosexuality continues to skyrocket within the African American community, there are many black Christians (like old Caesar and Burrell) who claim to be “full of the holy ghost,” but aren’t willing to exhibit the compassion, understanding, and more importantly, tolerance that Jesus once showed.

The Black Church might be the most hypocritical and opportunistic institution known to man. Nigga preachers will look the other way when gays put gobs of their hard earned money into the collection plate (or offering pan depending on what region you inhabit). The congregation will cheer and convulse when gays sing lead in the choir, or when they play skillful notes on the organ, or when they assemble in costume to perform interpretive dance during a church service. When gays are being used to provide entertainment or encouraged to reach into their pockets, there’s no objection from self-righteous folks like Caesar and Burrell. However, like slave masters, when the leaders of the church are finished being entertained, they relegate homosexuals to a second-class existence. This resembles the relationship that whites once had with blacks during the Jim Crow era — the latter group would perform to the delight of their oppressor, but when the curtains closed and the show was over, everyone involved snapped back into reality and returned to their designated role in society. In the Black Church, it seems the only role available to gays is that of a court jester. They aren’t welcomed as equals, they’re perceived as being afflicted with a satanic disease and thereby unworthy of full citizenship among other, “purer” Christians. So why then are gays being allowed to infiltrate and permeate gospel music, one of the primary tools used by churchgoers to disseminate God’s divine message? It’s clearly a matter of placing personal interest above Christian law. This is why Caesar, Burrell and others have no business demonizing the gay community — they’re people, not shoes that can be stuffed back into the closet (no pun intended) after you’re done wearing them.

The Black Church has created a culture in which corruption and unrighteous are permissible if the end result is beneficial to those in power. This applies to the pastor who uses his platform as a means to build personal wealth and attract women. It applies to the youth leader who secretly harbors an appetite for molesting children. It applies to the gospel artist who integrates secularism into his music. It applies to the evangelist whose thirst for attention and fame outweighs his/her desire to assist the poor and downtrodden. And it applies to so-called Christians like Shirley Caesar and Kim Burrell, who each make a living spreading the word of God, but will bend the rules when convenient. According to the original Bible, all wrongdoing is sin. I’m not of the ilk that believes homosexuality is wrong, but it’s a drop in the bucket compared to the truckload of issues currently looming over black churches across the country. Look at it this way, if one day gays decide to ditch Christianity, which they probably should, then who’s going to play the organ on Sunday?

The Black Hat is written by Southern California based Cory A. Haywood, a freelance writer and expert on Negro foolishness. Contact him via: [email protected] and/or visit his blog: corythewriter.blogspot.com, or send him a message on Twitter: @coryahaywood