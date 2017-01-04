*We’ll get to our story about Anthony Anderson and his wife Alvina calling off their divorce, but first, the one thing we LOVE about Oprah is if you ask her a question, you WILL get an answer. And that answer just may be a doozy, too. 🙂

That’s what happened when a TMZ photog caught up with her in NYC and asked the fairly innocuous question about the things she dislikes. Her response was very interesting:

“That’s a good question,” said Lady O. “I HATE spending money in a hotel to get your underwear washed.”

Oh really(!) was our response. You’ll want to watch the video to find out what that’s all about. And it makes you wonder why someone worth around $3billion would have a problem spending money to their draws cleaned in a hotel.

Well obviously it’s not about the price, it’s the principle says a very candid Oprah.

Oh yeah, her story about her panties in a French alley is a hoot, too.

READ RELATED STORY: TEEN GIRL SLAMMED BY COP AT TEXAS POOL PARTY FILES $5M FEDERAL LAWSUIT

Meanwhile, actor Anthony Anderson and his wife, Alvina (Stewart) Anderson look to be smoothing things out regarding their marriage which was so on the rocks that she had filed for divorce.

Now it appears that things are going well between the two and Alvina has dismissed her court case, according to TMZ which is in possession of court papers filed by her.

Alvina filed to end their 20-year marriage back in September 2015, citing irreconcilable differences. At the time she listed the date of separation as April 1, 2014.

So, it seems the marriage is back on track, so congrats to Anthony and Alvina.