*Academy Award nominations were announced Tuesday morning, with Best Drama Golden Globe winner “Moonlight” facing “Fences” and “Hidden Figures” for Best Picture.

All three films also have actors receiving nominations: “Moonlight’s” Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris for supporting actor and actress; Denzel Washington for best actor and his “Fences” co-star Viola Davis for supporting actress, and “Hidden Figures” star Octavia Spencer, nabbing her second Oscar nomination for best supporting actress. She won the category in 2012 for “The Help.”

“La La Land” leads with 14 noms, tying the record previously set by “All About Eve” in 1950 and Titanic in 1997. “Moonlight” and “Arrival” tied for the second biggest haul at eight apiece. “Fences,” from director and star Denzel Washington, earned four nominations, including Best Picture.

Ruth Negga takes her place among the Best Actress nominees for her role in “Loving,” about real life interracial couple Richard and Mildred Loving’s court battle to remain married during the late 50s in Virginia.

In the documentary category, “O.J.: Made in America,” Ava DuVernay’s “13th” and the James Baldwin doc “I Am Not Your Negro” were nominated.

Other top nominees include “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Lion” and “Manchester by the Sea” (with six apiece) and “ Hell or High Water” (with four apiece).

Past Oscar winners and nominees Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Emmanuel Lubezki, Jason Reitman and Ken Watanabe joined Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs in presenting the 24 categories for the 89th Academy Awards in a video.

After last year’s #OscarsSoWhite embarrassment of the academy’s acting branch putting forth all white nominees in the last two cycles, Isaacs spearheaded the effort to diversify the Academy, bringing in more female and minority members.

The 2017 Academy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and take place at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. ABC will broadcast the show live on Sunday, Feb. 26, starting at 5:30 p.m. PT.

View the complete list of nominees below:

Best Picture

Arrival

Producers: Dan Levine, Shawn Levy, Aaron Ryder, David Linde

Fences

Producers: Scott Rudin, Denzel Washington, Todd Black

Hacksaw Ridge

Producers: Bill Mechanic, David Permut

Hell or High Water

Producers: Carla Hacken, Julie Yorn

Hidden Figures

Producers: Donna Gigliotti, Peter Chernin & Jenno Topping, Pharrell Williams, Theodore Melfi

La La Land

Producers: Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz, Marc Platt

Lion

Producers: Emile Sherman & Iain Canning, Angie Fielder

Manchester By the Sea

Producers: Matt Damon, Kimberly Steward, Chris Moore, Lauren Beck, Kevin Walsh

Moonlight

Producers: Adele Romanski, Dede Gardner & Jeremy Kleiner

Best Director

Arrival — Denis Villeneuve

Hacksaw Ridge — Mel Gibson

La La Land — Damien Chazelle

Manchester by the Sea — Kenneth Lonergan

Moonlight — Barry Jenkins

Best Actor

Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)

Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)

Ryan Gosling (La La Land)

Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)

Denzel Washington (Fences)

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert (Elle)

Ruth Negga (Loving)

Emma Stone (La La Land)

Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Best Supporting- Actor

Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)

Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)

Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea)

Dev Patel (Lion)

Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)

Best Supporting- Actress

Viola Davis (Fences)

Naomie Harris (Moonlight)

Nicole Kidman (Lion)

Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)

Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)

Best Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water (Taylor Sheridan)

La La Land (Damien Chazelle)

The Lobster (Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthymis Filippou)

Manchester by the Sea (Kenneth Lonergan)

20th Century Women (Mike Mills)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Arrival (Eric Heisserer)

Fences (August Wilson)

Hidden Figures (Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi)

Lion (Luke Davies)

Moonlight (Barry Jenkins, Tarell Alvin McRaney)

Best Cinematography

Arrival (Bradford Young)

La La Land (Linus Sandgren)

Lion (Grieg Fraser)

Moonlight (James Laxton)

Silence (Rodrigo Prieto)

Best Documentary Feature

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made in America

The 13th

Land of Mine, Denmark, Martin Zandvliet, director

A Man Called Ove, Sweden, Hannes Holm, director

The Salesman, Iran, Asghar Farhadi, director

Tanna, Australia, Bentley Dean, Martin Butler, directors

Toni Erdmann, Germany, Maren Ade, director

Best Costume Design

Allied (Joanna Johnston)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Colleen Atwood)

Florence Foster Jenkins (Consolata Boyle)

Jackie (Madeline Fontaine)

La La Land (Mary Zophres)

Jackie (Micachu)

La La Land (Justin Hurwitz)

Lion (Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka)

Moonlight (Nicholas Britell)

Passengers (Thomas Newman)

Best Original Song

“Audition” (La La Land)

“”Can’t Stop the Feeling!” (Trolls)

“City of Stars” (La La Land)

“The Empty Chair” (Jim: The James Foley Story)

“How Far I’ll Go” (Moana)

Best Sound Editing

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Best Sound Mixing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours

Best Documentary Short

4.1 Miles (University of California, Berkeley)

Extremis (f/8 Filmworks in association with Motto Pictures)

Joe’s Violin (Lucky Two Productions)

Watani: My Homeland (ITN Productions)

The White Helmets (Grain Media and Violet Films)

Best Production Design

Arrival (Patrice Vermette)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Stuart Craig)

Hail Caesar

La La Land (Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco)

Passengers (Guy Hendrix Dyas)

Best Animated Feature

Kubo and the Two Strings (Focus Features)

Moana (Disney)

My Life As a Zucchini (GKIDS)

The Red Turtle (Sony Classics)

Zootopia (Disney)

Best Animated Short

Blind Vaysha (National Film Board of Canada)

Borrowed Time (Quorum Films)

Pear Cider and Cigarettes (Massive Swerve Studios and Passion Pictures Animation)

Pearl (Google Spotlight Stories/Evil Eye Pictures)

Piper (Pixar)

Best Film Editing

Arrival (Joe Walker)

Hacksaw Ridge (John Gilbert)

Hell or High Water (Jake Roberts)

La La Land (Tom Cross)

Moonlight (Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders)

Best Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

Best live-action short film

“Ennemis Intérieurs” Sélim Azzazi

“La Femme et le TGV” Timo von Gunten and Giacun Caduff

“Silent Nights” Aske Bang and Kim Magnusson

“Sing” Kristof Deák and Anna Udvardy

“Timecode” Juanjo Giménez