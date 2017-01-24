*Academy Award nominations were announced Tuesday morning, with Best Drama Golden Globe winner “Moonlight” facing “Fences” and “Hidden Figures” for Best Picture.
All three films also have actors receiving nominations: “Moonlight’s” Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris for supporting actor and actress; Denzel Washington for best actor and his “Fences” co-star Viola Davis for supporting actress, and “Hidden Figures” star Octavia Spencer, nabbing her second Oscar nomination for best supporting actress. She won the category in 2012 for “The Help.”
“La La Land” leads with 14 noms, tying the record previously set by “All About Eve” in 1950 and Titanic in 1997. “Moonlight” and “Arrival” tied for the second biggest haul at eight apiece. “Fences,” from director and star Denzel Washington, earned four nominations, including Best Picture.
Ruth Negga takes her place among the Best Actress nominees for her role in “Loving,” about real life interracial couple Richard and Mildred Loving’s court battle to remain married during the late 50s in Virginia.
In the documentary category, “O.J.: Made in America,” Ava DuVernay’s “13th” and the James Baldwin doc “I Am Not Your Negro” were nominated.
Other top nominees include “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Lion” and “Manchester by the Sea” (with six apiece) and “ Hell or High Water” (with four apiece).
Past Oscar winners and nominees Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Emmanuel Lubezki, Jason Reitman and Ken Watanabe joined Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs in presenting the 24 categories for the 89th Academy Awards in a video.
After last year’s #OscarsSoWhite embarrassment of the academy’s acting branch putting forth all white nominees in the last two cycles, Isaacs spearheaded the effort to diversify the Academy, bringing in more female and minority members.
The 2017 Academy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and take place at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. ABC will broadcast the show live on Sunday, Feb. 26, starting at 5:30 p.m. PT.
View the complete list of nominees below:
Best Picture
Arrival
Producers: Dan Levine, Shawn Levy, Aaron Ryder, David Linde
Fences
Producers: Scott Rudin, Denzel Washington, Todd Black
Hacksaw Ridge
Producers: Bill Mechanic, David Permut
Hell or High Water
Producers: Carla Hacken, Julie Yorn
Hidden Figures
Producers: Donna Gigliotti, Peter Chernin & Jenno Topping, Pharrell Williams, Theodore Melfi
La La Land
Producers: Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz, Marc Platt
Lion
Producers: Emile Sherman & Iain Canning, Angie Fielder
Manchester By the Sea
Producers: Matt Damon, Kimberly Steward, Chris Moore, Lauren Beck, Kevin Walsh
Moonlight
Producers: Adele Romanski, Dede Gardner & Jeremy Kleiner
Best Director
Arrival — Denis Villeneuve
Hacksaw Ridge — Mel Gibson
La La Land — Damien Chazelle
Manchester by the Sea — Kenneth Lonergan
Moonlight — Barry Jenkins
Best Actor
Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)
Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)
Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)
Denzel Washington (Fences)
Best Actress
Isabelle Huppert (Elle)
Ruth Negga (Loving)
Emma Stone (La La Land)
Natalie Portman (Jackie)
Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Best Supporting- Actor
Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)
Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea)
Dev Patel (Lion)
Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)
Best Supporting- Actress
Viola Davis (Fences)
Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
Nicole Kidman (Lion)
Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)
Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)
Best Original Screenplay
Hell or High Water (Taylor Sheridan)
La La Land (Damien Chazelle)
The Lobster (Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthymis Filippou)
Manchester by the Sea (Kenneth Lonergan)
20th Century Women (Mike Mills)
Best Adapted Screenplay
Arrival (Eric Heisserer)
Fences (August Wilson)
Hidden Figures (Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi)
Lion (Luke Davies)
Moonlight (Barry Jenkins, Tarell Alvin McRaney)
Best Cinematography
Arrival (Bradford Young)
La La Land (Linus Sandgren)
Lion (Grieg Fraser)
Moonlight (James Laxton)
Silence (Rodrigo Prieto)
Best Documentary Feature
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made in America
The 13th
Land of Mine, Denmark, Martin Zandvliet, director
A Man Called Ove, Sweden, Hannes Holm, director
The Salesman, Iran, Asghar Farhadi, director
Tanna, Australia, Bentley Dean, Martin Butler, directors
Toni Erdmann, Germany, Maren Ade, director
Best Costume Design
Allied (Joanna Johnston)
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Colleen Atwood)
Florence Foster Jenkins (Consolata Boyle)
Jackie (Madeline Fontaine)
La La Land (Mary Zophres)
Jackie (Micachu)
La La Land (Justin Hurwitz)
Lion (Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka)
Moonlight (Nicholas Britell)
Passengers (Thomas Newman)
Best Original Song
“Audition” (La La Land)
“”Can’t Stop the Feeling!” (Trolls)
“City of Stars” (La La Land)
“The Empty Chair” (Jim: The James Foley Story)
“How Far I’ll Go” (Moana)
Best Sound Editing
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
Best Sound Mixing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours
Best Documentary Short
4.1 Miles (University of California, Berkeley)
Extremis (f/8 Filmworks in association with Motto Pictures)
Joe’s Violin (Lucky Two Productions)
Watani: My Homeland (ITN Productions)
The White Helmets (Grain Media and Violet Films)
Best Production Design
Arrival (Patrice Vermette)
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Stuart Craig)
Hail Caesar
La La Land (Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco)
Passengers (Guy Hendrix Dyas)
Best Animated Feature
Kubo and the Two Strings (Focus Features)
Moana (Disney)
My Life As a Zucchini (GKIDS)
The Red Turtle (Sony Classics)
Zootopia (Disney)
Best Animated Short
Blind Vaysha (National Film Board of Canada)
Borrowed Time (Quorum Films)
Pear Cider and Cigarettes (Massive Swerve Studios and Passion Pictures Animation)
Pearl (Google Spotlight Stories/Evil Eye Pictures)
Piper (Pixar)
Best Film Editing
Arrival (Joe Walker)
Hacksaw Ridge (John Gilbert)
Hell or High Water (Jake Roberts)
La La Land (Tom Cross)
Moonlight (Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders)
Best Visual Effects
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
Best live-action short film
“Ennemis Intérieurs” Sélim Azzazi
“La Femme et le TGV” Timo von Gunten and Giacun Caduff
“Silent Nights” Aske Bang and Kim Magnusson
“Sing” Kristof Deák and Anna Udvardy
“Timecode” Juanjo Giménez