*A Savannah college professor is offering a coarse on Atlanta hip hop duo Outkast starting this month.

Students in one of Regina Bradley’s upper level English courses at Armstrong State University will be offered a new class about southern music creatives Andre 3000 and Big Boi.

“My areas of interest are African-American literature and popular culture,” said Bradley, a professor in Armstrong State University’s Languages, Literature and Philosophy department. “I try to find ways to connect those… Often, students get most of their information, their outlook from how they engage in popular culture.”

According to savannahnow.com, Bradley has a Ph.D. and was a Nasir Jones hip-hop fellow at Harvard University’s Hiphop Archive & Research Institute. She says the Outkast course will focus on how the group’s “ideas about the South and southernness seep into other Southern writers.”

The duo is one of the most successful hip-hop groups of all time, having received six Grammy Awards. Between six studio albums and a greatest hits release, Outkast has sold over 25 million records.

Bradley’s course will allow students to listen and analyze Outkast’s albums as well as “examine contemporary movements like Black Lives Matter and how hip-hop can be used for political expression.”

“Their final project is doing a paper that’s 12-15 pages … for what I call a ‘nerdy hip-hop review,’” Bradley said. “They’ll take an album of their choice — preferably an Outkast album — and give a discussion of the themes and what they hear.”

In 2007, Outkast went on hiatus and both members have since pursued solo careers. They reunited in 2014 to celebrate their 20th anniversary by performing at more than 40 festivals worldwide.