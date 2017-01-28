*The Pan African Film Festival (PAFF) announces PAFF 25 taking place February 9-20, at the Cinemark Baldwin Hills Crenshaw 15 Theatre located within the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, at 3650 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. in Los Angeles, CA.

PAFF 25 will screen 202 films, 124 of which are feature-length. The seventy-eight short films screened will be in consideration for Academy Awards as PAFF has been approved as an Academy qualifying festival.

PA Representing 56 countries on 6 different continents, PAFF will proudly screen the largest selection of Black films ever screened at one event. Having screened the first films of such prominent Black filmmakers as Gina Prince Bythewood (“Beyond the Lights”), Malcohm D. Lee (“Best Man”), Michael Jennings (“Moonlight”), Ava DuVernay (“Selma” &”13th”) and Academy Award winner Gavin Hood (“Tsotsi”); PAFF has also screened films by Raul Peck (“I Am Not Your Negro”), Oscar nominated Mahamat Saleh Haroun (“Gris Gris”) and many others.

“It’s been an incredible experience to witness the growth of this PAFF and at the same time witness the tremendous development of the Pan African film Industry,” says Ayuko Babu, PAFF Executive Director. “Both have allowed me the pleasure of working with thousands of filmmakers and honoring the artistry from South Africa to Atlanta – all of whom tell their own stories and present their images to the world; so beautifully. So now in our 25th year, PAFF will again present the largest selection of Black films ever to be screened at one event and honor the best storytellers and artists for their work.”

PAFF 25 will celebrate the work of actress Alfre Woodard with The Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by PAFF Co-Founder Ja’net Dubois during the Opening Night Gala, Thursday February 9th held at the DGA Headquarters in Los Angeles. PAFF’s Lifetime Achievement Award will honor Woodard’s’ extraordinary career; having captured the hearts of theater-goers, moviegoers and most recently TV watchers.

Woodard has been able to transcend both genre and medium with work that scans over 30 years ~ all reflecting strong yet flawed black women. Alfre will share her journey with the PAFF audience in a hosted “Conversation With Alfre Woodard,” one-on-one on Sunday February 10th at 3pm; narrated by Director Neema Barnett held at the Cinemark Baldwin Hills Theater.

“I get excited every year right about this time because I know the Pan African Film Festival is coming. This means that I have felt this exhilaration 25 times!, says honorary Alfre Woodard. “PAFF always delivers artfully curated entertainment and information in diverse genres. This year I’m particularly thrilled that they have invited me to represent their legacy of bringing engaging stories from filmmakers of the African diaspora to Los Angeles, the birthplace of American Cinema. As always, Feb 9-20th promises stimulating conversations and lively celebrations. You won’t want to miss it!”

The complete Screenings, Special Screenings & Events Lineup will be announced in coming days at www.paff.org.

About PAFF

Established in 1992, The Pan African Film Festival (PAFF) is a non-profit 501(c)(b) corporation dedicated to the promotion of cultural understanding among peoples of African descent. Every year, PAFF showcases hundreds of quality new films, fine artists and unique craft persons from Africa, the Caribbean and Europe.

The festival features red carpet screenings and a variety of special events headed by industry professionals. PAFF has premiered a host of black films including Think Like a Man, Love & Basketball, Miles Ahead and many more. The festival also presents awards ~ Life Achievement, Canada Lee and Beah Richards ~ in recognition of key industry players and rising stars.

About Alfre Woodard

Alfre Woodard is a prolific award-winning actress of stage and screen who has won five Emmys (from 17 nominations) for roles in Hill Street Blues, L.A. Law, Miss Evers’ Boys, and The Practice. Woodard has starred in films such as Scrooged, The Family That Preys, Crooklyn and 12 Years a Slave, among many others.

She has brought a multitude of memorable roles to life from the most recent vengeful Mariah Dillard on Marvel’s Luke Cage or as Aunt Josephine in Netflix’ A Series of Unfortunate Events to the tight-lipped Camille Wright of New Line Cinema’s Love and Basketball, Woodard has devoted her

