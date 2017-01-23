*Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter last week to call out a paparazzo who she says directed racist questions at her and husband John Legend at JFK Airport in New York.

Word on the street is that the racist pap is one of Harvey Levin’s over at TMZ, and one look through the comments section on any story published on the site proves that Levin and his team welcome racist rhetoric from readers. And this writer knows for a fact that Levin keeps a team of photogs planted at airports, so it’s not hard to believe that this is one of Levin’s guys.

According to Teigen, while traveling with Legend in JFK airport, the two were approached by a paparazzi directing his questions towards the musician. Teigen went to Twitter to share the incident:

“Paparazzi at JFK just asked me ‘if we evolved from monkeys, why is John Legend still around?’ – and people wonder why celebs lose it in pics,” she first tweeted. “I was very kind. Answered cooking questions, then he came with that. F–king disgusting.”

“They live for that photo and lawsuit,” she continued, responding to a fan who suggested “you should’ve dragged ’em sis.”

“Also, John is right next to me…” she wrote moments later. “Guess we’ll find him when he puts the video out. That he edits the s–t out of since he didn’t get clocked. He also went from ‘what’s an easy recipe to make at home’ to ‘if a Jew were a vampire, would he still be afraid of crosses?'”