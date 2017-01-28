*Well now, there’s an interesting little tête-à-tête going down between Paris Jackson and who else, Wendy Williams, who hurled a lotta shade at the 18-year-old about her revealing Rolling Stone cover story.

During Wednesday’s “Wendy Williams Show,” the host gave Jackson her props on her cover, but then sniped Paris “has not made her mark on her own.” (Watch it via the video above starting at approximately the 3:50 mark.)

Of course the young Miss Jackson took the bait and hit back on Twitter saying that Williams “seems to think about the family a lot considering she makes all these claims about us.”

She added: “Why are we on her mind so often.”

If you missed it, Williams went in depth about Jackson’s cover during the show’s “Hot Topics” segment, addressing everything from her decision to do the cover to her parentage.

“You cannot be on the cover of one of the most prestigious entertainment and influential magazines in the world and just be the daughter of and tell your story inside,” according to Williams

One of the main takeaways from the Rolling Stone interview was her comment about her race. She nixed the rumors that Michael Jackson is not her father and she is not Black.

She said: “He is my father. He will always be my father … I consider myself black.”

Williams said she accepts Jackson’s identity as a black woman, but “I’m just talking about the visual.”

“Black is not what you call yourself, it’s what the cops see you when they’ve got steel to your neck on the turnpike,” she said. “It’s what they see.”

Bottom line: From an attention getting point of view, the interview is working big time for Paris Jackson. Maybe a little too big ’cause she seems overwhelmed.

“Will not be answering any press regarding the rolling stone article whatsoever,” she tweeted. “If you have questions then read it, it’s crystal clear.”