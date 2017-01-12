*Paris Jackson has now weighed in on the outrage over white actor Joseph Fiennes portraying her late father Michael Jackson in a British TV series.

The daughter responded on Twitter when asked her thoughts about the casting.

“I’m so incredibly offended by it, as i’m sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit,” she tweeted.

As previously reported, Fiennes stars with Stockard Channing as Elizabeth Taylor and Brian Cox as Marlon Brando in “Urban Myths,” a series of “tru … ish” stories, including the one in question, in which the three legends supposedly took a cross-country road trip together in the days after 9/11.

Paris Jackson said she also took offense at the portrayal of Taylor, a good friend of her father’s and her godmother.

“It angers me to see how obviously intentional it was for them to be this insulting, not just towards my father, but my godmother liz as well,” Jackson tweeted.

“Where is the respect,” she added. “They worked through blood sweat and tears for ages to create such profound and remarkable legacies. Shameful portrayal.”