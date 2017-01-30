*Fox announced today it has renewed its summer competition series “So You Think You Can Dance” for Season 14, but the judging panel will lose Paula Abdul, Variety has learned.

Along with Abdul, the most recent panel of judges included Lythgoe, Jason Derulo and teen dancer Maddie Ziegler. But the veteran dancer/choreographer tweeted that she will not be returning because she’ll be on tour.

Since I’ll be on the #TotalPackageTour I won’t be at the #SYTYCD judges table-BUT-I’ll be DVRing every episode & watching from the tour bus! — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) January 30, 2017

The dance competition show will feature dancers from the ages of 18 to 30, following last season’s young crop of contestants. The Top 10 dancers will be paired with all-stars.

“This season is about giving our loyal fan base what they’ve been asking for,” said executive producer and judge Nigel Lythgoe. “We’ve decided to go back to basics by bringing the best of our past formats together for an exciting new summer featuring accomplished adult competitors partnered with fan-favorite All-Star dancers. And, of course, as in past seasons, there will be new surprises which are sure to wow our viewers.”

Fox has yet to announce the judges for Season 14.