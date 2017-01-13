*Robin Thicke was under investigation by the Los Angeles County Department of Child and Family Services after his ex-wife, Paula Patton, accused him in court documents of abusing their child.

But, Thicke denies the claims and accuses Patton of wanting payback for not being invited to the recent funeral of his father, Alan Thicke.

Their six-year-old son Julian reportedly told school officials that Thicke spanked him more than once. The school then allegedly reported the incident to the DCFS on Jan. 3 and the department opened an investigation, reports Us Weekly.

The DCFS has since interviewed Julian and reportedly interviewed Thicke on Thursday afternoon (Jan 12), according to court documents seen by Us Weekly.

Patton then reportedly denied Thicke access to Julian and filed an emergency order asking a judge to restrict his time with his son to monitored daytime visits only.

In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Thicke denies abusing his son: “On a very rare occasion and only as a last resort, I will use light spanking, but it is consistent with the law — open hand on the butt. This is the type of discipline to which Paula and I agreed during our marriage.”

Thicke claims in the document that Patton’s decision to get the court involved stems from her not being invited to his father Alan Thicke’s funeral last month.

“It is my belief that Paula holds residual anger towards me because I and my family would not permit her or her family to attend the funeral of my father on December 20, 2016,” he alleges in the papers. “Paula did not have a positive relationship with my father … As such, she was not welcome at his funeral. It is my belief that Paula only wanted to attend because it would have resulted in additional public exposure for her.”

A source close to the situation tells Us Weekly that a “judge denied everything in [Patton’s] complaint” and that “Child Protective Services didn’t see any evidence of wrongdoing.”