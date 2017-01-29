*Here’s an update on the Paula Patton–Robin Thicke custody drama they are dealing with over their son.

We’re now hearing that Patton is not looking for sole custody of Julian Thicke because at this point, all she wants to do is figure what’s wrong with him.

If you haven’t been keeping up, a judge has ordered Robin Thicke to stay 100 yards away from the 6-year-old boy, as well as Paula and her mother. And for now Patton has sole physical and legal custody.

Sources connected with the former couple say Paula doesn’t know what the final custody arrangement should look like, because she doesn’t know the extent of Julian’s issues. According to TMZ, the youngster told school officials Robin had been spanking him very hard. Paula also claims Robin got physical with his son.

We’re told Julian is acting out in troubling ways, which include hyperventilating and just “freaking out.” She’s putting the boy in therapy to figure out what, if anything, happened to him and how to fix it. We’re told Paula will not make a long term custody game plan until she gets the lowdown from the therapist.

Robin Thicke is denying that he has abused Julian or Paula, and says his ex is conveniently bringing up allegations that she says are 3 or 4 years old on the heels of a custody dispute.