*Paula Patton has been cast as the lead of “Somewhere Between,” ABC’s thriller drama series with a supernatural twist, reports Deadline.com.

Based on a Korean format, “Somewhere Between” follows a superstar news producer and fiercely loving mom, Laura Price (Patton), who knows her daughter Serena is about to be murdered. She doesn’t know who the murderer is or why she’ll be killed, but she knows exactly when it will happen, where and how. Despite this, all of her attempts to keep her daughter safe fail, and Serena’s fixed, unmovable, terrifying fate keeps her directly in the path of her killer.

ABC ordered 10-episodes to premiere in summer 2017 as a replacement for “Mistresses,” which was ABC’s summer staple for the past three years.

“Somewhere Between” is written by “Legend Of The Seeker” and “Taxi Brooklyn” co-creator Stephen Tolkin. It’s produced by Canadian production company Thunderbird Entertainment (Intelligence) in association with ITV Studios.

The series will be filmed in Vancouver, where Thunderbird is based. ITV Studios Global Entertainment is distributing internationally.

This marks Patton’s return to ABC where she starred in the 2015 drama pilot “Runner.”