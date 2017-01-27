*An L.A. judge has granted Paula Patton‘s request for a temporary restraining order against ex-hubby Robin Thicke after she accused him of domestic violence in their ongoing custody dispute.

Per court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Patton asked the court on Wednesday for a restraining order that would keep Thicke at least 100 yards away from her, their 6-year-old son Julian and her mother, Joyce Patton.

“[Patton] is in reasonable apprehension of imminent serious bodily injury to herself and the child,” the actress’ attorney, Larry Bakman, wrote in the request.

Patton’s declaration accuses her ex of physical and emotional abuse, infidelity and drug and alcohol addiction. She claims he threatened multiple times to “bash my f***ing head in.”

Paula says the final straw came when in February 2013, when she was filming “Warcraft.” As TMZ notes, Robin and Julian came to stay with her and she says Robin was supposed to take care of the boy, but early in the morning, he began screaming in front of them that he wanted to “f***ing sleep … Who do you f***ing think you are not letting me sleep!”

She also claims Robin has a serious cocaine problem.

Thicke’s lawyer Angela Pierce di Donato responded to the allegations in a statement to PEOPLE:

“Paula never reported any domestic violence until she was in a position of contempt by violating the custody orders. DCFS asked both Paula and Robin to drug test. Robin agreed and submitted to his test, but Paula refused to test. Infidelity has nothing to do with custody. She is attempting to throw anything at him to hurt him, but Robin’s focus is their son.”

A source close to Robin tells TMZ, “If these multi-year-old allegations were true, why is she only raising them now in the midst of a custody dispute where she’s the only one violating the judge by denying Robin access to the boy?”

In addition to prohibiting Robin from coming near Paula, their son or her mom … the judge has also shut down his request for sole physical and legal custody of their son.