*Ah, the dreaded job interview. Nail biting time for some folks, while others, like me (blame it on a background in theatre) see it as just another audition and welcome the challenge.

Nerves can play you like a fiddle. They can make you do the damndest things. I’ve seen people laugh uncontrollably when they’re nervous, shut down completely, and have anxiety attacks so severe that sound reasoning becomes impossible.

But what you will see coming up takes the entire cake. They are some of the STRANGEST things that people have done in job interviews. Recognize any of ’em? I don’t know you personally so if you see yourself it was quite by accident. No offense. The interviewer didn’t contact me about you.

“It’s hard to say why a candidate would do some of these things,” Rosemary Haefner, chief human-resources officer for CareerBuilder, tells Business Insider. “Maybe he or she is nervous, thinks an employer would find it funny, or perhaps the candidate simply has no boundaries.”

“Regardless,” Haefner says, “it could cost the candidate the job, so funny or not, it’s likely not worth risking it with these actions. Your nerves can make you freeze up under the spotlight, and that’s normal. How you handle that is what matters.”

CareerBuilder says one woman sang her responses to an interview, while another did hers in the restroom…and flushed.

Laugh your butt off as you read more on this at EURThisNthat.