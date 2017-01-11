*It’s do or die for the Atlanta Falcons and the Seattle Seahawks this Saturday, and fans of the Dirty Birds are looking for any edge in their divisional playoff showdown – including having the baby daddy of the wife of Seattle’s quarterback sing the national anthem.

A petition, created by a Falcons supporter at thepetitionsite.com, seeks to secure rapper Future for the Star Spangled Banner at the Georgia Dome, where Seahawks QB Russell Wilson will lead his team into battle.

The petitioner believes Future’s past engagement with Wilson’s wife Ciara will mess with the quarterback’s head, should he be present at the game in any capacity.

The petition states:

“Russell Wilson is a chilly pimp. I don’t f#&k with him because he reminds me of Eriq LaSalle’s character, Darryl Jenks, the heir to the Soul Glo empire in Coming to America. Future coincidentally was engaged to and reportedly laced Russell’s current wife in Gucci flip flops. I believe that if Future sings the national anthem, Russell Wilson, the Seahawks, and Soul Glo will all take Ls. This would be great for humanity but especially America, which we all know is going through a very tough time right now.”

The petition has a goal of 3000 signatures. Just over 2300 had signed at press time.