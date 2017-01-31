*Pharrell Williams and his wife Helen Lasichanh have expanded their family by three.

Lasichanh gave birth to triplets in early January, Vanity Fair reports. Williams and Lasichanh, who married in October 2013, are already parents to 8-year-old son Rocket Ayer.

“Pharrell, Helen and Rocket Williams have welcomed triplets. The family is happy and healthy!” his rep says.

No details on the sex or names of the new trio have been released.

The duo broke the news that they were expecting again in September 2016 when Lasichanh, 36, revealed her baby bump at a Chanel-hosted dinner to celebrate their new fragrance N°5 L’EAU.

However, they did not share that Helen was pregnant with three.