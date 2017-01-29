*When it comes to contributing to a “cure” for world hunger, some things just appear to be no brainers. I mean after all, big business, small business, upscale individuals and those who are able to just make do can do something to make a mark. Right?

Some of us may not be able to give money, but we can give time (volunteer) at food kitchens. Others might be better able to drop a check in the mail, donate food, etc. But here is a concept that I just had to pass along because it does so much more than give food, it gives it with a dose of dignity.

Introducing: The ‘Pay-What-You-Can‘ restaurant.

I personally don’t care what anyone says, I believe that if there was a way for people to be able to pay what they can, there would be a lot less folks asking for things for free. Fewer panhandlers. Why? Because when and if people can give something vs. asking for charity, there is a sense of dignity. A feeling that says “I paid something for this” instead of “I couldn’t even afford to feed myself.”

More of us than care to admit have been there. Done that. And still, at times, are somewhere in-between.

Thank goodness for people like Donnell Jones-Craven, the general manager at Philadelphia-based, Eat Café. He talks to Business Insider about the strategy at this pay-what-you-wish establishment; and what makes it work.

According to BI, Eat Café aims to alleviate hunger and close the nutrition gap in West Philadelphia. The restaurant will be located in a renovated row house in the city.

And the beauty of it all is, the food is quality!

About a quarter of locals in this area don’t have access to healthy meals. Eat Café will offer residents A three-course meal, which includes a soup or salad, an entrée (e.g. Cuban black beans with braised chicken or pork) with sides, a dessert (e.g. flan cheesecake), and a beverage. And on the receipt the charge of $15 is only suggested. In other words, it is not a price you HAVE to pay unless you can.

