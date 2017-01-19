*Tyson Beckford will once again work the Vegas Strip.

According to TMZ, the model signed on for a return guest appearance at Chippendales, this time for a lasting more than three months.

It was a no-brainer for producers of the show, who saw record-breaking ticket sales when Tyson got his bump and grind on for a three-week guest appearance two years ago.

This time around, according to TMZ, “he’ll be in more numbers and several dances will be custom choreographed for him, as opposed to last time when he was just joining the ensemble on stripteases.”

Tyson’s residency begins March 30, but word is he’ll remain in the show until the end of summer, at least.