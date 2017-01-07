*Porsche Thomas, daughter of Peter from “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” had to serve a bit of clapback to Instagram trolls who came for her rich skin tone.

The black beauty caught wind of offensive comments left under a photo she posted to her Instagram account showing her exposed pregnant belly.

Under the photo, she received comments such as “No disrespect but why is her stomach so black?” and others that said her skin looked “nasty.”

READ RELATED STORY: Naomi Campbell Says She Was Nearly Kidnapped in Paris Before Kim Kardashian was Held Hostage



As the offensive comments rolled in, Thomas checked the racist trolls with class by replying:

“While some of y’all been in my comments criticizing the blackness that is my belly and me during what shoulda been your holiday cheer, I been over here enjoying life, growing tiny humans, performing miracles and hopefully getting even blacker.”

