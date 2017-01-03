*President Barack Obama will deliver his farewell address to the country on January 10 in Chicago, his adopted hometown and location of his victory speech eight years ago in Grant Park, which drew more than 200,000 people.

Tuesday’s speech will take place at around 9 p.m. from McCormick Place, where he celebrated his 2012 re-election with a huge rally.

The same night, Obama will also host a reunion of “Obama Alumni,” staffers and volunteers from across the nation who have worked in his Illinois U.S. Senate office, his White House, his 2008 and 2012 presidential campaigns or related political operations, according to a copy of an invitation obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times.

“On Tuesday, January 10, I’ll go home to Chicago to say my grateful farewell to you, even if you can’t be there in person,” Obama says in the invite. “I’m just beginning to write my remarks But I’m thinking about them as a chance to say thank you for this amazing journey, to celebrate the ways you’ve changed this country for the better these past eight years, and to offer some thoughts on where we all go from here.”

According to the Sun Times, Obama’s team has been saying that POTUS plans to “run through the tape” up to the Jan. 20 inauguration of Donald Trump. He’ll visit the Capitol on Wednesday to strategize with Congressional Democrats on ways to keep crucial elements of his signature health insurance program intact.

Below, Obama’s message in the “Alumni” reunion invitation sent to supporters:

In 1796, as George Washington set the precedent for a peaceful, democratic transfer of power, he also set a precedent by penning a farewell address to the American people. And over the 220 years since, many American presidents have followed his lead.

On Tuesday, January 10, I’ll go home to Chicago to say my grateful farewell to you, even if you can’t be there in person.

I’m just beginning to write my remarks. But I’m thinking about them as a chance to say thank you for this amazing journey, to celebrate the ways you’ve changed this country for the better these past eight years, and to offer some thoughts on where we all go from here.

Since 2009, we’ve faced our fair share of challenges, and come through them stronger. That’s because we have never let go of a belief that has guided us ever since our founding — our conviction that, together, we can change this country for the better.

So I hope you’ll join me one last time.

Because, for me, it’s always been about you.