*TV personality Terrence Jenkins (aka Terrence J) has signed a first-look production and talent deal with MTV and VH1, reports Deadline.

Under the pact, Jenkins will develop and executive produce original content for both networks via his Jenkins Entertainment Group. He’ll also provide on-air hosting duties throughout the year for potential projects including tentpole pre-shows, live events, aftershows and original series for both networks.

He currently hosts “Are You The One?” live after-show, “Aftermatch,” airing Wednesday nights at 11 PM on MTV.

“MTV and VH1 are some of the most iconic television brands in the world,” said Jenkins. “I grew up watching both and I can’t wait to bring my POV in programming and personality to these networks and their loyal viewers.”

Jenkins served as co-anchor of E! News for a three-year stint before leaving in 2015 to focus on acting and producing full-time. His breakout gig was as host of BET’s “106 & Park,” which lasted seven years.

As an actor, Jenkins has appeared in box office hits “Think Like A Man,” “Think Like A Man Too” and “The Perfect Match.” He also penned the book The Wealth Of My Mother’s Wisdom: The Lessons That Made My Life Rich.