*On Saturday, President Barack Obama carved time out of his very busy schedule to appear as a groomsman in the Jacksonville, Fla. wedding of his longtime staffer, White House Trip Director Marvin Nicholson.

The bride was Helen Pajcic, who worked on Obama’s presidential campaign in 2008, according to The Florida Times-Union.

A pic tweeted by local reporter Steven Dial of First Coast News shows the leader of the free world suited and standing alongside fellow groomsman as the couple took their vows.

President Obama was a groomsman last night in Jacksonville. John Kerry officiated. The bride and groom had some BIG names. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/d0YkFSW6ZX — Steven Dial (@StevenDialTV) January 8, 2017

Secretary of State John Kerry officiated the nuptials, which took place on Sat, Jan. 7. Sec. Kerry and President Obama flew in together on Air Force One. People lined up around the perimeter of the home to get a glimpse of the motorcade.

Folks line up in Avondale holding signs that read “Thank you Obama!” Obama is attending a private wedding in the area. pic.twitter.com/YXa0lORoXe — First Coast News (@FCN2go) January 7, 2017

President Obama and the rest of the guests celebrated the nuptials at a private home on the banks of the St. Johns River in Avondale.