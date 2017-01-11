*He was so against putting his music on streaming services other than Jay Z’s Tidal, but representatives managing Prince’s estate are said to be closing in on a deal with Spotify and Apple Music to house the late singer’s entire catalog, according to Billboard.

The move comes as the Grammy prepares its all-star Prince tribute during next month’s ceremony.

Bloomberg noted that reps for Prince had “all but finished a deal” for the rights to his catalog that would serve as a promotional tool in conjunction with the Grammys tribute. Billboard cites an unnamed source who says Rihanna, Bruno Mars, and The Weeknd had all been approached about taking part in the tribute.

A “likely scenario,” as per the report, is that the tribute would be a television commercial that would air during the Grammy broadcast, which would announce that certain songs are available on platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and possibly other platforms.

While Prince allowed some music to appear on Tidal, which has since ended following a lawsuit from his estate, most of the singer’s catalog remains unavailable for streaming.