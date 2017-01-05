*Andy Allo, a singer/songwriter who was discovered by Prince and toured with him before his death has scored a role in Universal’s “Pitch Perfect 3,” reports Deadline.

The Cameroon-born musician will play Charity, part of the group Dew, the rival band of the Belles.

“Pitch Perfect 3” will be directed by Trish Sie from a script written by Kay Cannon. Mike White wrote the last draft. Alison Small, Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman (Brownstone Prods.) and Gold Circle’s Paul Brooks set to produce.

Prince first got wind of Allo as a musician and hired her for his band, The New Power Generation, in 2011. She began writing with Prince while on tour and collaborated on three songs, “Superconductor”, “The Calm” and “Long Gone”, which appear on Allo’s Prince-produced second album, “Superconductor.”

Allo will next be seen in the Sundance feature “The Hero” opposite Sam Elliot.

Below, Allo performs her track “This Is What It Feels Like”: