*We covered this story the other day but dang, I hadn’t seen the video. It’s one thing to hear of a frightened animal, but seeing it is another. You may recall the story about the upcoming film, ‘A Dog’s Purpose‘ being under fire after a video was leaked showing a frightened German shepherd dog being coerced into rushing water.

Poor baby did not want to go!

We always think of this breed of dog as tough. I mean, heck, they’re police dogs right? But clearly, this German shepherd was scared. And now we’ve got our hot little hands on the video that shows it.

But I wasn’t the only one who hadn’t seen the footage. Apparently, the film’s producer hadn’t either; and when he did, he said he was “appalled!”

Gavin Polone penned an article in Hollywood Reporter saying how as producer, ” much of my identity is fused with the belief that I am a lover and defender of animals and their welfare.”

Love of animals defines my existence, and that love is what drove me to struggle for years to get Bruce Cameron’s brilliant and widely cherished novel about the bond between a person and a dog made into a movie. In part, my feelings about animals were formed as a child by films like Sounder and Born Free and TV shows like Lassie. I wanted to promote the feelings I developed for animals by making a meaningful movie about the same. So now, the idea that I’m connected to an accusation of the abuse of a dog is, to understate it, painful.

