Something was different about new Spotify ads that popped up this morning in New York's Union Square subway station.

Instead of its usual green and black colors, the ads were purple with white lettering. And they appear on the heels of buzz surrounding a rumored deal that would bring Prince’s entire Warner Music catalog to Spotify…and in time for the Grammys’s planned tribute to Prince.

L. Londell McMillan — who along with Charles Koppelman is a special entertainment adviser to Prince’s estate -— told Billboard last week that a Spotify deal was not confirmed and still might not happen in time for the Grammys, but the purple subway ads seem to indicate that a deal has either been made, or is close to being made.

While much of Prince’s later catalog remains in varying degrees of legal limbo, sources tell Billboard that the artist’s Warner Music catalog, as well as his publishing, are on solid footing to be streamed.

Sources close to the situation confirm to Billboard that both Spotify and Apple Music are on board to launch at least some of Prince’s Warner catalog in time for the Grammys.

The ceremony has reportedly tapped The Weeknd, Rihanna and Bruno Mars with The Time as part of the Prince tribute.