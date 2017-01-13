*We may soon see brand new episodes of 90s sitcom “Living Single.”

During an appearance Thursday on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live,” series star Queen Latifah was asked by a caller if there were any plans to bring back “Living Single” in the vein of Netflix’s “Full House” reboot “Fuller House.”

“Funny you should ask,” said Latifah, rubbing her chin coyly. “We’re actually working on it. It’s not there yet, but hopefully we can get it happening.”

The original series, co-starring Kim Fields, Kim Coles and Erica Alexander, ran on Fox from August 29, 1993 through January 1, 1998. Asked by host Andy Cohen if there’s an effort to bring back “all of the originals,” Latifah answered, “That would be the goal.”

While on the subject, the Queen was also asked if she and her cast mates ever discussed how NBC’s “Friends,” which came on the air in Sept 1994, was basically the white version of “Living Single.”

Latifah said “we knew” that was the case, and told the story of former NBC Entertainment President Warren Littlefield expressing at the time that he wished “Living Single” was on his network.

