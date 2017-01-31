*Queen Latifah wasn’t on set the day Paris Jackson filmed her top secret guest role on “Star,” (…or so she says) but was pretty confident that executive producer and creator Lee Daniels got a solid performance out of Michael Jackson’s daughter for her acting debut.

“He just shot her scene yesterday and everybody said she was amazing. So I can’t wait for the audience to see her,” Latifah said during a phone interview Monday.

Details of Jackson’s role or how long it will last is still under wraps.

“I’m really thankful that we’re creating a project that that people really want to be a part of and I think people are going to be impressed by what Paris Jackson shows,” Latifah told us, giving no further details.

“Star” marks Latifah’s return to series television after her 90s series “Living Single,” which may or may not be rebooted for another run with the original cast.

“There’s a desire for it. I hope it can happen. I have to leave it at that,” Latifah said when asked the status, remaining as tight-lipped about it as the day she first broke the news on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” earlier this month.

The actress did say she’s enjoying the reaction of her “Star” cast and crew members of a particular age, who are giddy at the mere thought of “Living Single” being resurrected.

“One of my crew guys, my sound guy, said he watched this show with his granddaughter,” Latifah said. “And my steady cam guy said he loved the show. They started singing the theme song!

Even a stand-in for actress Ryan Destiny, who plays Alexandra Crane on the show, crept up to Latifah during a break in the action to get the scoop.

“We’re acting, so sometimes [the stand-ins] can’t really talk to us, because we’re in these acting modes and they try to give us the space to do that. But as soon as I stepped on the set the other day, she was like, ‘Okay. I don’t want to bother you, but is it true? Is it possible? “Living Single,” again?’ I mean, it’s so funny to watch the reaction that I’m getting just from the people right around me who are of diverse backgrounds. We’re talking about 50 year old white guys and 23 year old black girls, and all loving ‘Living Single,’ and starting to sing the theme song. I’m like, ‘This is hilarious.'”