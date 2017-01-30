“Living Single” aired for five seasons on the Fox network from 1993 -1998, and the show centered on the lives of six black friends who share personal and professional experiences while living in a Brooklyn brownstone.

Throughout its run, the comedy series became one of the most popular African-American sitcoms of its era, ranking among the top five in African-American ratings in all five seasons. The series, produced by Yvette Lee Bowser’s company, Sister Lee, brought to television a beautiful sisterhood that varied from kooky to boujee.

The cast featured Queen Latifah, Kim Fields, Kim Cole and Erika Alexander. Together, they entertained viewers as they navigated the Brooklyn streets, all while having a grand time.

So, how would you feel about the show getting a reboot?

Queen Latifah hit up “Watch What Happens Live” Thursday night, and teased the possibility of a a series return.

“It’s still very early days for the potential project,” she said. “[It’s] not there yet, but hopefully we can get it going.”

Watch below: