Moviegoers will miss out on seeing a moving film if they opt not to see it. So bring the tissues.

*I do not condone any mistreatment of dogs or cats.

When the German shepherd that plays Bailey freaked out during filming because another side of the pool was selected other than the one used in rehearsal, his handlers should have just returned to the side the dog trusted instead of pushing him into the water.

That being said, moviegoers will miss out on seeing a moving film in “A Dog’s Purpose” if they opt not to see it. So bring the tissues.

The only case for not seeing the film is enduring each of Bailey’s deaths. The voice of Bailey (Josh Gad) implores audiences to answer life questions:

“Why am I here?” What is the meaning of life?” and “Am I here for a purpose?”

The process of reincarnation helps to answer these questions.

READ RELATED STORY: NEW MOVIE ‘A DOG’S PURPOSE’ UNDER FIRE FOR ANIMAL ABUSE, PETA LEADS THE PACK (WATCH)

Each time Bailey comes back to life he is with a different family. Finally he completes the circle of life and finds himself back with his original companion, Ethan (Dennis Quaid). Bailey did say, however, “One of my best lives” was when he was adopted by Maya (Kirby Howell-Baptiste)..

Directed by Lasse Hallstrom, “A Dog’s Purpose” also stars KJ Apa, Brit Robertson, John Ortiz, Peggy Lipton, and Pooch Hall.

Syndicated Entertainment journalist Marie Moore reports on film and TV from her New York City base. Contact her at [email protected]

Facebook.com/TheFilmStripTM Twitter: @thefilmstrip Instagram.com/thefilmstriptm