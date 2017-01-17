*Lee Bailey, the creator of the groundbreaking RadioScope program and publisher of The EUR/Electronic Urban Report (www.EURweb.com), proudly presents an encore presentation of President Barack Obama: Hail The Chief, The Dream Comes To Life.”

The hour long radio program is exclusively available from Bailey Broadcasting Services (BBS). Radio programmers email: [email protected] to receive a link to the program to air in time for our farewell to President Obama as the nation’s 44th president.

Although we will continue to follow Obama’s legacy and mission as a private citizen, Lee Bailey, Bailey Broadcasting and The Electronic Urban Report take great pride in the historic significance of Mr. Obama’s ascension to the highest office in the land. President Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, their family and staff demonstrated exemplary class, dedication, dignity and respect for all Americans during both terms of his presidency.

Obama’s stance on diversity and equal treatment under the law, was evidenced by the spirit of inclusion that became the face of his campaign, his staff and devotees.

BBS is also the producer of King, From Atlanta to the Mountaintop; Marvin Gaye We Miss You, Barry White: The Icon Lives On and Port Chicago: Singed & Unsung Heroes By The Sea. Previous markets to air our specials include Los Angeles, Dallas, Detroit, Kansas City, Pittsburgh, New Orleans, Mobile, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Las Vegas, Lake Charles and Columbus, to name a few.

President Barack Obama: Hail The Chief, The Dream Comes To Life is available to radio programmers by emailing [email protected] Please make requests by midnight January 20th. Copies of the hour long audio program are also available for purchase at ObamaProgram.com.

President Barack Obama: Hail The Chief, The Dream Comes To Life is executive produced & hosted by Lee Bailey and written by LaRita Shelby; with guest appearances by Hill Harper, Morris O’kelly, Ricki Morris and more. To honor our 44th, EURweb asks Obama fans to break out those “Yes We Can” Tee shirts & other Obama gear, and wear them on inauguration weekend in celebration of the Obama legacy, as the nation braces for a new regime.

The Bailey Broadcasting/Rabercom imprint has reached urban audiences around the world since 1983. For info on other programs, sponsored content or other media inquiries contact Lee Bailey at: [email protected].