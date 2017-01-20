Recording artist ILoveMakonnen arrives at the Warner Music Group's celebration for the 58th annual Grammy Awards at Milk Studios on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

*Rapper iLoveMakonnen, best known for his hit “Tuesday,” revealed early Friday that he is gay, tweeting: “It’s time I’ve come out.”

“As a fashion icon, I can’t tell u about everybody else’s closet, I can only tell u about mine, and it’s time I’ve come out,” wrote the 27-year-old.

He added, “And since y’all love breaking news, here’s some old news to break, I’m gay. And now I’ve told u about my life, maybe u can go life yours.”

Makonnen’s career blew up in 2014 when Drake remixed his song “Tuesday.” The artist followed it up with, “I Don’t Sell Molly No More.”