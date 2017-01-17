*Plies was arrested for drunk driving early Tuesday in Florida.

According to TMZ, the artist was pulled over by police for suspicion of driving under the influence.

He refused to take a BAC test on the scene and was taken to the Hillsborough County Jail at 2:48 a.m. and subsequently released on $500 bond.

This afternoon, he was on Twitter more concerned with attending the Atlanta Falcons playoff game this weekend than his arrest.

I’m Thinking Bout Goin 2 Da Falcons Game Dis Weekend… Who Wannna Slide???? — Plies (@plies) January 17, 2017

Also earlier this afternoon, he posted a pic of himself lounging while holding a glass of brown liquor with the caption: “I need a tan bih.”