*During Monday’s episode of “Love & Hip Hop: New York,” it was revealed that rapper Remy Ma suffered a miscarriage, and is no longer able to bear children.

The artist and her longtime partner, Papoose, announced in June that they were expecting their first child together. Since the news, they had kept relatively quiet about the pregnancy.

However, Remy Ma underwent surgery after learning that she was having an ectopic pregnancy. The fetus needed to be removed and she found out that she could no longer get pregnant.

After the episode aired Monday (Jan 23), Remy shared a heartbreaking video that she previously filmed from her hospital bed.

“I never for one second thought that it would end like this for me in the hospital,” she said in the clip. “I have stitches in my stomach and no baby. Today I was thinking of names and planning the nursery.”

Remy Ma noted that the pair “thought long and hard” before deciding to share their story with the world. “I was totally against it but in a fit of crying @papoosepapoose said, ‘you are not the only one going thru this, we will get thru it,'” she captioned the post. “Made me realize how many women like myself experience the same thing and don’t have a strong partner by their side to say it will be alright. So I’m here to tell anyone going thru a similar situation that it is not over and God has the last say.”

On Instagram Monday, Ma also expressed gratitude to her doctors.

“Thank you to the staff at the hospital I was in; you all were super nice & respectful and did everything to ensure I was comfortable,” she wrote. “And to Dr. Razmzan, who came to perform my surgery at 5am, who tried his best to leave me scarless and succeeded, who eased any fears I had.”

Watch Remy’s heartbreaking video below: