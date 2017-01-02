Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher with Oprah Winfrey on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" (Feb 10, 2011)

*In memory of Hollywood legends Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network will re-air its episode of “The Oprah Winfrey Show” from 2011 featuring her exclusive interview with Reynolds and Fisher on Thursday, January 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

In the hour-long episode, Reynolds and Fisher make a rare appearance together to discuss their relationship and admiration for each other, the Elizabeth Taylor scandal, Fisher’s battle with mental health issues and the mother-daughter duo have a special moment when they sing together.

Reynolds, 84, died of a “severe stroke” on December 28, one day after the death of Carrie Fisher at the age of 60. Fisher had experienced a medical emergency near the end of a transatlantic flight from London to Los Angeles four days earlier.

Their “Oprah” episode will also be available to watch on the OWN App and VOD beginning Jan. 6.

Watch a clip from the episode below:

 





