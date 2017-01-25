On Wednesday, January 25, “The Real“ welcomes back guest co-host Joseline Hernandez. The self-proclaimed Puerto Rican princess spills the tea on her “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” co-star Kirk Frost’s mistress drama and reveals what the streets are saying – and more! She also heats things up in the kitchen with one of her favorite recipes for mofongo.

Plus, actress turned entrepreneur Vivica A. Fox makes it rain men when she brings her all-male chocolate review “Vivica’s Black Magic” to the ladies. She also talks breaking the glass ceiling in her new sci-fi film Crossbreed where she plays the first African American female President of the United States.

Joseline Hernandez Spills The Tea On LHHATL’s Kirk Frost’s Mistress Drama

Vivica A. Fox On Playing 1st African American Female U.S. President

Joseline Hernandez: I love Rasheeda. She’s a good lady.

[The Real audience claps.]

Joseline: And she’s been married… I think they’ve been married for like fifteen years.

Tamera Mowry-Housley: Oh, wow.

Joseline: But this is what I always say about people that’s doing reality TV. Don’t come in there faking it. ‘Cause guess what, it always come out in the light.

[The Real audience claps.]

Joseline: So you come up in there, you know, for six years. You think, you know, you showing to the world, “Oh we perfect. Nothing ever happened to us.” If you notice, on Love & Hip Hop, Rasheeda and Kirk is always the cleanest one. Right? And so they never have no tea going on. But guess what, when you faking it, the truth always come out. So you know what, I hear in Atlanta. I know a lot of people. You know, I stay in the streets. I keep my ears close to the street, okay.

[The Real audience cheers and claps.]

Joseline: ‘Cause, I got to know what’s going on honey. I got to be prepared for them little…

Adrienne Houghton: So, what’s the word?

Joseline: The word is that he do got a baby and you know, it’s not from Rasheeda. It’s from some ex-stripper that used to…

[The Real audience gasps.]

Joseline: [Continued] Honey, could the strippers get their coins?

[The Real audience laughs.]

Joseline: Don’t hate the game, hate the playa. No wait, don’t hate the playa, hate the game. [Laughs.]

