*One of the last times we’ll see President Obama and Michelle Obama at the White House took place this morning as the First Couple welcomed the incoming First Couple to their new home.

As is inaugural tradition, the Obamas hosted Donald and Melania Trump for tea or coffee, just hours before the President-elect is due to be sworn in as the 45th president. Before the Trumps arrived, the Obamas took advantage of their “alone time” on the steps leading to the front door.

The Trumps broke up the moment with their arrival. The President-elect was all smiles exiting the motorcade, followed by Melania. POTUS greeted Trump by saying, “How are you? Good to see you. Congratulations.”

Melania Trump then presented Michelle Obama with a Tiffany & Co. blue gift box tied in white satin ribbon. “You brought a gift!” said FLOTUS, while simultaneously looking around to find an aide to hold it while they posed for the photo op.

Finally, President Obama took the box and walked it inside, saying, “I’ll take care of the protocol here.”

Watch below: