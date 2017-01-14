*Regina King has signed a two-year production deal for her company Royal Ties with ABC Studios, Deadline reports. Her sister, Reina King, will serve as development executive as the two develop and produce new projects.

King has scored two back-to-back best supporting actress in a limited series Emmy awards for the first two seasons of ABC’s hit drama series “American Crime.” She returns for a third installment, which is slated to air in midseason. Additionally, she recently signed on to star in the upcoming Netflix crime drama series “Seven Seconds,”.

King is also a television producer and has directed episodes of ABC’s “Scandal” and “The Catch,” TNT’s “Animal Kingdom, “OWN’s “Greenleaf” and Fox’s “Pitch.

Charlamagne Tha God, the outspoken co-host on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, will be featured in a new comic book.

The divisive radio and TV personality collaborated on the story with Marvel entitled “Charlamagne Tha God’s Marvel New Year’s Eve.”

According to complex.com, the comic book is centered around a New Year’s party that he has with guests including many superheroes from the Marvel Universe like Luke Cage and Captain America. A revenge plot ensues after Norman Osbourne (the Green Goblin) gets mad because he’s not on the guest list.

The comic book also features many of his Charlamagne’s real-life associates like Taxstone and Andrew Schulz.

“Charlamagne Tha God’s Marvel New Year’s Eve” is available now for $1.99.