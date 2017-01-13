*The Wrap is reporting that Donald Trump’s inauguration team jumped the gun on announcing that Jennifer Holliday would perform at a party for the President-elect that will take place one day before the inauguration.

Earlier Friday, Trump’s Inaugural Committee announced that Holliday was booked for the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration, which will take place on January 19 at the Lincoln Memorial. The lineup also includes Toby Keith, Jon Voight and 3 Doors Down.

However, a rep for the “Dreamgirls” star says she has been asked to sing, but hasn’t yet agreed.

“Jennifer has been asked to perform but she hasn’t officially agreed to do so yet,” her publicist, Bill Carpenter, told TheWrap. “I’ll let you know later this afternoon for sure if she’ll be performing.”

Holliday, known for her performance as Effie White in Dreamgirls, is coming off of a run on “The Color Purple” on Broadway. She received a Grammy for the Dreamgirls anthem “And I Am Telling You (I’m Not Going).”

Meanwhile, Paul Anka has pulled out of his booked performance at Trump’s inauguration.

On Friday, the crooner and longtime friend of the President-elect was reportedly set to perform a customized version of his classic “My Way”—with lyrics altered to fit Trump—but he told TMZ he ultimately had to back out because of family commitments.

“The president-elect is an old friend of mine for 50 years, there was a dialogue to do it, ‘My Way’ is his favorite song,” he said via video interview, “but… I’ve been in a custody battle for two years for my son Ethan, and we have a new schedule now and I’m unable to do it.” While he wouldn’t confirm that he supports Trump politically, he said, “I have a respect for the office of the presidency and an American, and… I was doing it in terms of what’s good for our country and respecting the presidency.”