*E! kicks off 2017 with a vengeance when “Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian” premieres Thursday, January 12th at 8pm ET/PT.

In each of the eight, one-hour episodes, participants will get the opportunity to reinvent themselves from the inside out with the help of Khloé and some of the best fitness and nutrition experts in the world.

For a full list of the participants, click here. This original unscripted series is produced by Khlomoney Entertainment, Rogue Atlas Productions in association with Lionsgate Television and Ryan Seacrest Productions.

Whether these men and women have been dumped, are trying to mend relationships, or facing any of life’s other tough challenges, Khloé – who has overcome her own body issues – is there to help. She personally gets to know them, finds out what has broken them down, and gives them the tools they need to build themselves back up. The result is a journey to obtain the ultimate revenge.

With the help of Khloé’s elite celebrity trainers, stylists, and glam squads, participants work hard to transform their bodies over the course of 12 weeks to be best versions of themselves. The results display a significant change for each participant, leading to a final reveal to the world and confront with those who doubted them. From a man who gained weight after being dumped by his ex to a couple that both packed on the weight during their relationship, each episode will feature everyday people tackling what’s holding them back from being the best they can be.

This season celebrity trainers, Gunnar Peterson, Luke Milton, Harley Pasternak, Corey Calliet, Latreal Mitchell, Simone De La Rue, Jorge Cruise and Lacey Stone will help transform the participants from the inside out. Please click HERE to find our more information on them.

Episode 101

Title: Muscle Cub & The DUFF

Premiere Date: 1/12/2017

Participants: Will & Stephanie

Trainers: Gunnar Peterson & Luke Milton

In the series premiere, Will’s weight gain turned into heartbreak when the love of his life ended their relationship, but Khloé and her roster of experts, including celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson, help him get his life back together and understand the meaning of true love. After graduating from high school, Stephanie lost her confidence when she became the victim of bullying, but Khloé gifts her with the ‘best of the best’ experts, including a trainer who shows her the meaning of true friendship and forever changes her life.