*Well here’s a messy situation playing out right in front of us on “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

If you missed it, on Sunday night’s episode, Phaedra Parks and Porsha Williams threw out hints that Kandi Burruss is having sex with Porsha’s best bud, Shamea Morton. Or, as it was bluntly said, they’re “f*ckin’!” And if you’re wondering what Todd, Kandi’s hiusband, has to say about the situation, he’s said to be part of the action, too.

Shamea, who often appears on “RHOA,” went to social media to respond, saying she’s been hurt by the accusations:

“When someone you consider a best friend will cosign a lie about you …it gives you a new definition of friendship! #hurt #girlcode”

Kandi also took to social media to deny the charge:

@THEKYDD_EST1988 i shouldn’t have said that stuff on camera but I never lied. She just sat up there & made up some shit about me. — Kandi Burruss (@Kandi) January 2, 2017

@RHOAReporter no we are not. That was some bs. — Kandi Burruss (@Kandi) January 2, 2017