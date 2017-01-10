*Phaedra Parks is reportedly confused by her ex Apollo Nida’s divorce petition, considering she filed her petition first and has already obtained a judgment.

According to TMZ, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star filed legal docs seeking dismissal of his day-late-dollar-short filing.

A lawyer for Apollo, currently in prison for fraud, says the judge in Phaedra’s filing is inclined to undo the judgment because it was handled unfairly … Apollo didn’t have a legal team when Phaedra appeared in court and got her judgment:

His lawyers tell TMZ, the judge unfairly distributed their property in her favor, and will now give Apollo his day in court to argue what he believes is an equitable distribution of assets as well as a fair custody arrangement.